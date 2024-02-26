Lightspeed Commerce Announces Investor Conference Participation

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSPD) has released an update.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc., a global provider of unified POS and payments platforms, is set to participate in two major investor conferences, showcasing their commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and driving business growth. With the company’s dual listing on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges, the presentations by CFO Asha Bakshani and Interim CEO Dax Dasilva will offer insights into Lightspeed’s innovative commerce solutions and market strategy. The events, taking place in New York City and San Francisco, will be accessible via webcast for wider investor engagement.

