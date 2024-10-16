Lightning Minerals Ltd Announces New Option Quotation

Lightning Minerals Ltd. (AU:L1M) has released an update.

Lightning Minerals Ltd has announced the quotation of nearly 3 million options set to expire in March 2028 on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions, highlighting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to enhance its market presence. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could impact the company’s stock performance.

