Lightning Minerals Intensifies Lithium Hunt in Australia

Lightning Minerals Ltd. is advancing its lithium exploration with a new infill soil sampling program at the Dundas project in Western Australia, focusing on areas with previously identified lithium anomalies. The program will refine the company’s drill targets by collecting 500 additional samples in zones showing up to 147ppm lithium across 35km2. Concurrently, on-ground work is also underway at the firm’s promising Lithium Valley projects in Brazil.

