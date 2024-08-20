Light Science Tech Secures Lucrative Sports Deal

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc (GB:LST) has released an update.

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc has reported strong performance in its Contract Electronics Manufacturing division, securing a third order worth £134,000 from a sports entertainment client. This adds to a total of 15,000 units ordered from the company, amounting to over £400,000 in revenue, with potential for recurring income due to ongoing client expansion and unit replacement. CEO Simon Deacon expresses confidence in the company’s growth and the division’s strategic investments to handle larger contracts post-Covid.

