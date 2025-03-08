Lifeward Ltd. Reports Strong 2024 Revenue Growth

Rewalk Robotics Ltd. ( (LFWD) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rewalk Robotics Ltd. presented to its investors.

Lifeward Ltd., a leader in innovative medical technology, focuses on transforming the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities through its diverse product portfolio, including the ReWalk Exoskeleton and AlterG Anti-Gravity system.

Lifeward Ltd. reported record revenues for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, with quarterly revenue reaching $7.5 million and annual revenue climbing to $25.7 million, marking an 85% increase from the previous year. The company attributes this growth to the expansion of its U.S. pipeline and strategic partnerships.

Key financial highlights include a 130% increase in ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton sales, driven by newly established Medicare coverage, and a strategic partnership with CorLife to penetrate the workers’ compensation market. Despite these successes, the company faced challenges with a decline in gross margin and an increase in operating expenses due to restructuring and impairment charges.

Looking ahead, Lifeward Ltd. is implementing a Sustainable Growth Plan for 2025, aiming to balance revenue growth with cost reduction strategies to achieve profitability. The company projects revenue between $28 million and $30 million for 2025, with improved gross margins and reduced operating losses.

Lifeward’s management remains optimistic about the future, focusing on strategic growth and cost-efficiency measures to strengthen its market position and drive sustainable success.