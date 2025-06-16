Lifeward Announces Annual Meeting Date for 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An update from Lifeward ( (LFWD) ) is now available.

Lifeward has scheduled its Annual Meeting for August 1, 2025, which deviates from the previous year’s anniversary date. Shareholders must submit proposals by June 23, 2025, to be included in the proxy materials, adhering to SEC rules and the Israel Companies Law.

The most recent analyst rating on (LFWD) stock is a Buy with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lifeward stock, see the LFWD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LFWD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LFWD is a Neutral.

Lifeward’s stock score is influenced by strong revenue growth but substantial risks due to profitability challenges, negative cash flows, and unattractive valuation. Technical indicators and recent corporate events further underscore the cautious outlook, despite strategic initiatives. Key risks involve financial instability and operational inefficiencies.

More about Lifeward

Average Trading Volume: 210,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.11M

