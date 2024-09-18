Lifenet Unveils New Term Medical Insurance Plans

Lifenet Insurance Company (JP:7157) has released an update.

Lifenet Insurance Company is set to release new term medical insurance products, Jibun Z and Jibun Z for Women, on October 1, 2024, providing affordable, flexible coverage options with periods of 10, 20, or 30 years. These products aim to serve the evolving needs of younger generations in Japan, offering lower premiums and the choice between basic coverage and comprehensive plans including cancer and advanced treatments. The launch is part of Lifenet’s mission to offer comprehensible, cost-competitive, and convenient products, aligning with their vision of fostering a society confident in the future.

