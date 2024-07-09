Lifenet Reports Strong Growth in Annual Premiums

Lifenet Insurance Company (JP:7157) has released an update.

Lifenet Insurance Company reported a significant increase in their annualized premium of policies-in-force for June 2024, reaching 29,508 million yen, which is a 121% increase compared to June 2023. Individual insurance policies contributed 25,773 million yen to the total, marking a 106% growth from the previous year. There was also a notable performance in new business with an increase in the number of policies and a decrease in the surrender and lapse ratio.

