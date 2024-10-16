Lifenet Insurance Unveils Sustainability Policy and Committee

Lifenet Insurance Company (JP:7157) has released an update.

Lifenet Insurance Company has introduced a Basic Sustainability Policy and established a Sustainability Committee to enhance corporate value and contribute to a sustainable society and environment. This initiative aligns with their commitment to offering comprehensible, cost-competitive, and convenient life insurance, while focusing on mutual support and stakeholder engagement. The company aims to address global environmental issues and strengthen governance to promote sustainability.

For further insights into JP:7157 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.