Lifenet Insurance Reports Strong Premium Growth in 2024

Lifenet Insurance Company ( (JP:7157) ) has shared an announcement.

Lifenet Insurance Company reported a significant increase in its annualized premium of policies-in-force, reaching 33,350 million yen by December 2024, a 120% increase from the previous year. This growth was driven by a notable rise in group credit life insurance, which saw a 240% increase, highlighting the company’s strong market performance and potential for continued expansion.

More about Lifenet Insurance Company

Lifenet Insurance Company operates in the insurance industry, offering individual insurance and group credit life insurance products. The company is focused on providing policyholders with affordable and accessible insurance options, emphasizing growth in the Japanese market.

YTD Price Performance: -2.09%

Average Trading Volume: 257,359

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen143.3B

