Lifenet Insurance Achieves AAA Rating for IR Website for Sixth Year

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Lifenet Insurance Company ( (JP:7157) ) has shared an announcement.

Lifenet Insurance Company’s Investor Relations website has been awarded the AAA rating for the sixth consecutive year in the 2024 All Japanese Listed Companies’ Website Ranking by Nikko Investor Relations Co., Ltd. This accolade reflects Lifenet’s commitment to transparency and high-quality information dissemination, aligning with their IR Manifesto policies and their new management strategy, which focuses on growth areas like tech and services, rebranding, and embedded value.

More about Lifenet Insurance Company

Lifenet Insurance Company is a leading online life insurer, dedicated to providing comprehensible, cost-competitive, and convenient products and services. With a mission to help customers embrace life more fully, Lifenet aims to foster a society where the next generation can thrive with confidence in the future.

YTD Price Performance: -2.09%

Average Trading Volume: 257,359

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen143.3B

For detailed information about 7157 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.