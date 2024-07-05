Lifecare ASA Completes Share Capital Boost

Lifecare AS (DE:LFC) has released an update.

Lifecare ASA, a medical sensor developer, has successfully registered a share capital increase following a partially underwritten rights issue, resulting in 1,377,572 new shares and bringing the company’s total share capital to NOK 78,112,907.60 across 195,282,269 shares. The company specializes in advanced Continuous Glucose Monitoring systems and innovative sensor technology known as ‘Sencell’ for medical and pet applications.

