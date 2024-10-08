Lifecare ASA Advances CGM Sensor Trial Successfully

Lifecare AS (DE:LFC0) has released an update.

Lifecare ASA has successfully completed the first phase of its longevity study for a next-generation Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM), with no adverse tissue responses or loss of glucose sensitivity after a 12-week trial period. The study, which involves a clinical stage glucose sensor implant, showed no unexpected foreign body reactions or infections post-removal, confirming the sensor’s operational lifespan and stability. The company is now preparing to move forward with the next phase of testing after internal quality assessments.

