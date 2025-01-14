Lifecare ASA Achieves Breakthrough in Glucose Sensor Sensitivity

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from Lifecare AS ( (DE:LFC0) ).

Lifecare ASA has announced a significant advancement in its glucose sensor technology, achieving a fivefold improvement in sensitivity through its new proprietary chemistry. This enhancement is expected to improve the accuracy and precision of glucose monitoring, offering superior performance compared to current market options and simplifying manufacturing and algorithm processes, ensuring a better user experience and product reliability.

More about Lifecare AS

Lifecare ASA is a clinical stage medical sensor company focused on developing technology for sensing and monitoring various body analytes. It aims to bring next-generation Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems to the market, utilizing osmotic pressure as a sensing principle combined with Nano-granular Tunnelling Resistive sensors for precise readings.

YTD Price Performance: 6.06%

Average Trading Volume: 238

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €16.8M

