Life360 Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Life360, Inc. ( (LIF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Life360, Inc. presented to its investors.

Life360, Inc. is a leading provider of family safety and connection mobile applications, operating primarily in the technology sector with a focus on enhancing everyday family life through location sharing and safety features.

The company reported record-breaking financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with significant increases in monthly active users and paying circles. Life360 also announced an acquisition agreement with Nativo, an advertising technology company, to further expand its offerings.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a 34% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching $124.5 million, and a 174% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $24.5 million. The company also achieved a 19% growth in monthly active users, totaling approximately 91.6 million, and set a record with 170 thousand net additions in paying circles.

Life360’s strategic initiatives, such as the launch of a Pet GPS product and international expansion, have contributed to its robust performance. The company continues to focus on cost management and operational efficiency, as evidenced by a 319% increase in positive operating cash flow.

Looking ahead, Life360 has raised its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, reflecting confidence in its growth trajectory and strategic plans to enhance its platform and expand its market presence.

