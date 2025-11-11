Life360 Reports Record Growth and Raises Outlook

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh ( (LIFX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh presented to its investors.

Life360, Inc. is a leading provider of family safety and connection mobile applications, offering services such as location sharing and crash detection, and is based in San Francisco, California.

The company recently reported record-breaking financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighted by significant growth in monthly active users and paying circles, alongside a substantial increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

Key financial metrics include a 34% year-over-year increase in total quarterly revenue to $124.5 million and a 174% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $24.5 million. The company also achieved a 19% growth in monthly active users, reaching approximately 91.6 million, and set a record with 170 thousand net additions in paying circles, totaling 2.7 million. Additionally, Life360 announced its acquisition of Nativo, an advertising technology company, for approximately $120 million.

Looking ahead, Life360 has raised its full-year outlook for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, reflecting confidence in continued growth and expansion. The company is poised to capitalize on new market opportunities, including the launch of its Pet GPS product in several countries, and remains focused on enhancing its platform to provide richer experiences for families worldwide.

