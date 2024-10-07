Life360 Reports Major Shift in CDIs and Stock

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh (AU:360) has released an update.

Life360 Inc. has reported a significant decrease in Chess Depository Interests (CDIs), with the total number of CDIs issued over quoted securities dropping by 38,270,748 in September 2024. The changes reflect adjustments due to the ASX Foreign Exempt Listing category change, resulting in updated ASX codes to meet new reporting standards. Moreover, a substantial reduction in common stock and corresponding CDI equivalents on the NASDAQ was also noted.

