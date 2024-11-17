Life360 CEO Chris Hulls Sells Shares for Diversification

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh (AU:360) has released an update.

Life360, Inc.’s CEO and Co-founder, Chris Hulls, has sold 863,903 shares, accounting for 1.2% of the company’s total shares, as part of his strategy to diversify his financial holdings. Despite the sale, Hulls remains committed to the company, holding nearly 75% of his net worth in Life360 equity and planning significant philanthropic efforts. This move reflects his confidence in Life360’s future while ensuring financial security and community contributions.

