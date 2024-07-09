Life Corporation Sees Strong Start to Fiscal Year

Life Corporation (JP:8194) has released an update.

Life Corporation reported a positive start to the fiscal year with a 5.4% increase in operating revenue and a 10.2% rise in profit attributable to owners in their first quarter. The company also forecasts a steady financial performance for the full year, expecting a slight increase in operating profit and ordinary profit. Additionally, they plan to maintain their dividend payments, projecting a total of 100 yen per share for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025.

