Lifco AB Updates MTN Program with New Prospectus

The latest update is out from Lifco Ab ( ($SE:LIFCO.B) ).

Lifco AB has updated its base prospectus for its Medium Term Notes (MTN) program, which has a framework amount of SEK 8 billion, allowing the company to issue bonds on the Swedish market. This update, approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, positions Lifco to strengthen its financial strategy, potentially impacting its market operations and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:LIFCO.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK345.00 price target.

More about Lifco Ab

Lifco AB operates in various industries, focusing on providing niche products and services. The company is known for its diverse portfolio, which includes dental, demolition and tools, and systems solutions, catering to specific market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 327,123

Current Market Cap: SEK163.6B



