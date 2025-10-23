Liberty Star Uranium’s New Securities Purchase Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals ( (LBSR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 17, 2025, Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with 1800 Diagonal Lending LLC, agreeing to issue a convertible promissory note worth $70,400. The note, issued on October 15, 2025, bears an 8% interest rate, includes a 10% original issue discount, and matures on July 30, 2026, with the principal and interest convertible into common stock, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and shareholder value.

More about Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium and other metal resources.

Average Trading Volume: 475,121

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.57M

