Liberty Media’s Q3 2025: Strategic Growth and Strong Performance

Liberty Media Corporation Series A Liberty Formula One ( (FWONA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Liberty Media Corporation Series A Liberty Formula One presented to its investors.

Liberty Media Corporation, a prominent player in the media and entertainment sector, is known for its ownership of Formula 1 and MotoGP, two of the world’s leading motorsport series. The company has recently reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting significant developments and financial performance across its various business segments.

In the latest quarter, Liberty Media announced several strategic agreements and partnerships, including renewed contracts for major Grand Prix events and a new US broadcast partnership with Apple. The acquisition of MotoGP was completed, marking a significant expansion in the company’s motorsport portfolio. Financially, the Formula One Group reported increased revenue and operating income, driven by strong performance in media rights and sponsorships.

Key financial metrics for the Formula One Group showed a revenue increase to $1,085 million, with operating income rising to $158 million. The acquisition of MotoGP contributed $169 million in revenue, reflecting the strategic importance of this addition. Liberty Media’s investment in Live Nation was valued at $11.4 billion, with plans to complete a split-off of Liberty Live Group by December 2025, aimed at unlocking further value.

Looking ahead, Liberty Media remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with management expressing confidence in the continued popularity and financial performance of its motorsport properties. The company is also focused on enhancing operational efficiencies and exploring new monetization opportunities to drive future growth.

