Liberty Media Signs Variable Forward Contracts

Liberty Media Liberty Formula One ( (FWONA) ) has shared an update.

On May 28, 2025, Liberty Media’s subsidiary, LN Holdings 1, LLC, entered into variable forward contracts with several financial institutions. These contracts, related to the anticipated split-off of Liberty Media’s Liberty Live Group, involve the potential delivery of Live Nation shares or cash, providing liquidity options for the newly formed Liberty Live Holdings, Inc. The contracts are structured to manage obligations related to Liberty Media’s equity interests in Live Nation and its exchangeable senior debentures, with no immediate change in Liberty Media’s ownership stake in Live Nation.

The most recent analyst rating on (FWONA) stock is a Buy with a $72.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One stock, see the FWONA Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FWONA is a Outperform.

Liberty Media’s strong revenue growth and strategic direction in Formula One are positive, bolstered by effective cash flow management. However, profitability issues and valuation challenges due to negative earnings impact the overall score. Technical indicators show strength but caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. Recent earnings call data further supports optimism with strong engagement and revenue visibility, despite some cost and negotiation hurdles.

More about Liberty Media Liberty Formula One

Liberty Media Liberty Formula One operates in the media and entertainment industry, focusing on live entertainment events and related services. The company has significant interests in Live Nation Entertainment, a leading live entertainment company.

Average Trading Volume: 106,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $30.18B

