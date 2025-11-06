Liberty Media Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Liberty Media Corporation Series C Liberty Formula One ( (FWONK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Liberty Media Corporation Series C Liberty Formula One presented to its investors.

Liberty Media Corporation Series C Liberty Formula One is a prominent entity in the entertainment and sports industry, primarily focusing on motorsport events, including Formula 1 and MotoGP, with a unique blend of media rights, sponsorships, and race promotions.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Liberty Media Corporation highlighted significant achievements, including renewing key race agreements and announcing a new broadcast partnership with Apple. The company also completed the acquisition of MotoGP, further expanding its portfolio in the motorsport sector.

Key financial metrics for the Formula One Group showed a revenue increase to $1,085 million, with operating income rising to $158 million, reflecting a robust performance despite a slight decrease in the number of races. The acquisition of MotoGP contributed $169 million in revenue, and strategic partnerships and sponsorships bolstered financial results. The company also reported a fair value of $11.4 billion for its Live Nation investment, with plans to complete a split-off of Liberty Live Group by December 2025.

The company is optimistic about future growth, with management expressing confidence in the continued expansion of Formula 1 and MotoGP. The strategic partnerships and acquisitions are expected to enhance fan engagement and financial performance, positioning Liberty Media for sustained success in the global motorsport arena.

