Liberty Financial Schedules 2024 Hybrid AGM

Liberty Financial Group Ltd announces its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held both online and in Sydney on October 24, 2024, at 11:00 am AEDT. Shareholders can participate in the hybrid meeting via the provided link or in person, with detailed instructions available in the Meeting documents. The company, a major player in finance across Australia and New Zealand, offers various financial services and has supported over 850,000 customers since 1997.

