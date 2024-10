Liberty Financial Group Ltd (AU:LFG) has released an update.

Liberty Financial Group Ltd has reported a significant increase in director Peeyush Gupta’s indirect stake, with an acquisition of 39,000 ordinary stapled securities at $3.29 each. This on-market purchase raises Gupta’s total holdings to 75,113 securities, reflecting confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:LFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.