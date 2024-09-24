Liberty Financial Group Embraces Transparency in Governance

Liberty Financial Group Ltd (AU:LFG) has released an update.

Liberty Financial Group Ltd has updated its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending 30 June 2024, which is now available on their website. The statement affirms adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations and provides access to their disclosed board charters. Further details regarding the governance principles followed and any deviations are transparently shared on the company’s dedicated governance webpage.

