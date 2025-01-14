Liberty Financial Group Announces Cessation of Various Securities

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

The latest update is out from Liberty Financial Group Ltd ( (AU:LFG) ).

Liberty Financial Group Ltd announced the cessation of various securities, primarily options expiring on various dates and prices. This announcement indicates that a significant number of options expired without being exercised or converted, reflecting a potential adjustment in the company’s financial strategy or market conditions.

More about Liberty Financial Group Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 3.92%

Average Trading Volume: 66,147

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$1.05B

See more insights into LFG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.