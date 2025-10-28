Liberty Defense’s HEXWAVE Deployed at Major U.S. Airport for Enhanced Security

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Liberty Defense Holdings ( (TSE:SCAN) ) has provided an announcement.

Liberty Defense Holdings has announced the deployment of its HEXWAVE systems at a major international airport in the U.S. for aviation worker screening. This implementation marks a significant advancement in threat detection technology, offering fast, contactless, and accurate screening capabilities. The HEXWAVE system, which employs AI and advanced imaging, is designed to detect a wide range of threats and is poised to set a new standard in security screening across various sectors, enhancing public safety and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SCAN) stock is a Hold with a C$0.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SCAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SCAN is a Neutral.

Liberty Defense Holdings faces significant financial challenges, with weak profitability and financial stability being the most impactful factors. While there is some short-term bullish momentum in technical analysis, the company’s poor valuation and lack of profitability weigh heavily on the overall score.

More about Liberty Defense Holdings

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. is a technology provider specializing in AI-based detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats. The company offers security solutions for high-traffic areas requiring enhanced security, such as airports, stadiums, and schools. Liberty’s flagship product, HEXWAVE, utilizes advanced 3D imaging and millimeter wave technology for scalable and modular threat detection.

Average Trading Volume: 524,901

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$23.75M

