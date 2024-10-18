Liberty Defense Secures Nevada Courthouse Contract

Liberty Defense Holdings (TSE:SCAN) has released an update.

Liberty Defense’s cutting-edge HEXWAVE technology has been chosen by a Nevada courthouse to enhance security screening for all visitors. This system utilizes advanced AI and 3D imaging to detect both metallic and non-metallic threats, offering a more comprehensive approach to threat detection compared to current options. The selection highlights growing demand for innovative security solutions in various sectors.

