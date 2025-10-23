Liberty Defense Expands with HEXWAVE Deployment in Colombia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Liberty Defense Holdings ( (TSE:SCAN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Liberty Defense Holdings has expanded its international presence by securing a contract to deploy its HEXWAVE system at a major arena in Bogotá, Colombia. This deployment, in partnership with DASI Electronics, aims to enhance security against non-metallic threats, such as 3D-printed weapons, at large public gatherings. The move is part of Liberty’s strategy to grow its market in Latin America, with potential for broader adoption in the region.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SCAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SCAN is a Neutral.

Liberty Defense Holdings faces significant financial challenges, with weak profitability and financial stability being the most impactful factors. While there is some short-term bullish momentum in technical analysis, the company’s poor valuation and lack of profitability weigh heavily on the overall score.

More about Liberty Defense Holdings

Liberty Defense Holdings is a leading provider of multi-technology security solutions focused on detecting concealed weapons in high-traffic areas such as airports, stadiums, and schools. The company offers products like the HEXWAVE system, which utilizes advanced 3D radar imaging technology licensed from MIT, and other imaging technologies to ensure enhanced security.

Average Trading Volume: 395,855

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$23.39M

