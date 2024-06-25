Liberty Broadroad Expands Offering to Strengthen Capital Structure

An update from Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) is now available.

Liberty Broadband Corporation has upscaled its private offering to $800 million in 3.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due in 2054, with an additional purchase option of $120 million for initial buyers. Slated to close on July 2, 2024, the company plans to allocate the proceeds to repay $500 million in margin loan debts, buy back $300 million of its 2053 debentures, and cover general corporate needs. The financial move aims to bolster Liberty Broadband’s capital structure and secure long-term financing.

