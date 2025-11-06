Liberty Broadband Corp Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Liberty Broadband Corp ( (LBRDA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Liberty Broadband Corp presented to its investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp, through its subsidiary GCI Liberty, provides broadband connectivity services primarily in Alaska, focusing on data, mobile, voice, and managed services for various customer segments.

In the third quarter of 2025, GCI Liberty reported a 2% decline in revenue to $257 million and an operating loss of $488 million, largely due to a significant non-cash impairment charge. Despite these challenges, the company generated $357 million in net cash from operating activities over the past twelve months.

Key financial metrics revealed a 4% decrease in consumer revenue, attributed to a decline in video and data revenue, while wireless revenue saw an 11% increase. Business revenue remained flat, with data service upgrades balancing out lower wireless roaming revenues. The company also announced a $300 million rights offering to enhance liquidity for future opportunities.

Looking ahead, GCI Liberty remains focused on expanding its broadband services and managing costs effectively. The company aims to leverage its recent BEAD grants and rights offering to further its commitment to closing the digital divide in Alaska, with ongoing investments in network improvements and expansions.

