Libertine Holdings Eyes Major Equity Investment

Libertine Holdings Ltd. (GB:LIB) has released an update.

Libertine Holdings PLC has announced a potential £2.0 million investment to sustain operations until June 2025, with initial funds expected in July 2024 from Equity Investors. The investment could result in the investors acquiring up to approximately 49% of the company’s enlarged share capital. However, the company warns that without the investment, or alternative short-term funding, it might have to consider ceasing trading on AIM and winding down operations.

