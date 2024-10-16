Liaoning Port to Review Quarterly Financial Results

Liaoning Port Company Limited Class H (HK:2880) has released an update.

Liaoning Port Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for October 30, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited quarterly financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024. This meeting is crucial for investors keen on tracking the company’s financial performance and potential market impact. The company, a sino-foreign joint stock limited firm, continues to maintain transparency and engagement with its stakeholders.

