Liaoning Port Bolsters Control Over Subsidiaries

Liaoning Port Company Limited Class H (HK:2880) has released an update.

Liaoning Port Co., Ltd. has successfully completed agreements to control Changxing Investment Development and Changxing Port, positioning them as subsidiaries in the company’s consolidated financial statements. These strategic moves enable the company to exercise majority voting rights, though profits and losses related to the entrusted shares will remain with PDA Group. The full implications of these transactions on the company’s listing status are detailed in their recent circular.

