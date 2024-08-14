Lianhua Supermarket Readies for Strategic Board Meeting

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co (HK:0980) has released an update.

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd. is set to hold a board meeting on August 29, 2024, to discuss and approve their interim financial results, potential profit distribution, and the possibility of declaring interim dividends. The agenda also includes reviewing other business matters that have not been specified. The meeting will involve executive, non-executive, and independent directors of the company.

For further insights into HK:0980 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.