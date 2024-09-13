Lianhua Supermarket Ends Major Lease Early

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co (HK:0980) has released an update.

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. has announced the early termination of a leasing agreement between its subsidiary, Century Lianhua Qingpu, and SQBOSC Yinggang Road Branch, a subsidiary of Shanghai Bailian, a major shareholder. Due to the termination, the company will remove the right-of-use asset related to the leased premise from its consolidated financial statements, as required by HKFRS 16. Despite being a significant transaction with a connected person, the termination is exempt from independent shareholder approval but still requires reporting and announcement per the Listing Rules.

For further insights into HK:0980 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.