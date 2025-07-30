Lianhe Sowell Delays 20-F Filing Due to Finalization Issues

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd. ( (LHSW) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd. has announced a delay in filing its Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending March 31, 2025. The delay is primarily due to the company’s challenges in finalizing its financial statements and other disclosures without incurring undue hardship and expense. The company expects to file the report no later than fifteen calendar days following the prescribed due date. Importantly, the company does not anticipate any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The notification was signed by Yue Zhu, the Chief Executive Officer, who assured ongoing compliance efforts.

