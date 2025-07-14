Li Ning Reports Modest Growth in Q2 2025 Amid Retail Adjustments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Li Ning Company ( (HK:2331) ) has issued an announcement.

Li Ning Company Limited reported a low-single-digit increase in retail sell-through for the second quarter of 2025, with e-commerce showing mid-single-digit growth, despite a decline in offline retail channels. The total number of Li Ning POS in China saw a net decrease, reflecting strategic adjustments in their retail operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2331) stock is a Hold with a HK$15.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Li Ning Company stock, see the HK:2331 Stock Forecast page.

More about Li Ning Company

Li Ning Company Limited is a prominent player in the sportswear industry, primarily offering athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company focuses on the Chinese market, where it operates a substantial number of retail outlets and e-commerce platforms.

YTD Price Performance: 0.13%

Average Trading Volume: 20,026,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$41.94B

