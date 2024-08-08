Li-Cycle Achieves Record Revenue and Cost Cuts

Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY) has released an update.

Li-Cycle Holdings reports a significant year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue, achieving a record $8.4 million, alongside a 39% reduction in SGA expenses due to cost-cutting measures. The company is progressing towards a loan agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy for up to $375 million and is implementing strategic changes, including the closure of its Ontario Spoke.

