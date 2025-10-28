LHN Limited Rescinds Property Purchase Due to Legal Dispute

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from LHN Limited ( (SG:41O) ) is now available.

LHN Limited announced the rescission of an Option to Purchase agreement for a property due to a court order prohibiting the sale, stemming from a family dispute. As a result, the joint venture involved will receive a full refund of S$1,740,000, and the purchase will not proceed, impacting the company’s planned property acquisition strategy.

LHN Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in various business ventures, focusing on establishing joint ventures and engaging in property-related transactions.

