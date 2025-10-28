LHN Limited Moves Forward with Coliwoo Holdings Spin-off

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

LHN Limited ( (SG:41O) ) has issued an update.

LHN Limited has announced the registration of the final prospectus for its subsidiary, Coliwoo Holdings Limited, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. This marks a significant step towards the proposed spin-off and separate listing of Coliwoo Holdings on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange. The completion of this listing is subject to market conditions, and there is no guarantee of its occurrence. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution and consult professionals when dealing with the company’s securities.

More about LHN Limited

LHN Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability, listed on both the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges. The company is involved in various business sectors, with a focus on property management and real estate solutions, including the management of co-living spaces through its subsidiary, Coliwoo Holdings Limited.

See more insights into 41O stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue