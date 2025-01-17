LHN Limited Announces Upcoming AGM and Addresses Shareholder Queries

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

LHN Limited ( (SG:41O) ) has issued an update.

LHN Limited has released a regulatory announcement in accordance with the rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, simultaneously sharing it with the Singapore Exchange. This announcement pertains to the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for January 24, 2025. The company has invited shareholders to actively participate by submitting questions in advance, which have been consolidated and addressed in the release. This initiative reflects LHN Limited’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially enhancing stakeholder confidence.

More about LHN Limited

LHN Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, known for its diversified operations. The company is listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange, indicating its significant market reach and presence in the real estate management and logistics industries.

YTD Price Performance: 0.98%

Average Trading Volume: 2,057,562

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$215.4M

