LHN Limited Announces Final Dividend for 2024

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

LHN Limited ( (SG:41O) ) has issued an update.

LHN Limited has announced a final cash dividend of SGD 0.01 per share for the financial year ending September 30, 2024. The dividend, equivalent to HKD 0.0578 per share, will be paid on February 21, 2025, following shareholder approval on January 24, 2025. The announcement reflects LHN Limited’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may impact stakeholder perceptions positively.

More about LHN Limited

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,125,882

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$213.3M

Find detailed analytics on 41O stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.