Lexus Granito Faces Price Movement Inquiry

Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. ( (IN:LEXUS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lexus Granito (India) Limited has experienced significant price movement, prompting the Exchange to seek updated information from the company to ensure investor interests are protected. The company’s response is still pending, leaving stakeholders and the market awaiting further details on the situation’s implications.

More about Lexus Granito (India) Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 32,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

