Lexeo Therapeutics Advances Gene Therapy Study for Rare Heart Condition

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1/2 Study of the Safety and Efficacy of LX2020 Gene Therapy in Patients With Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy Due to a Plakophilin-2 Pathogenic Variant.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the LX2020 gene therapy in adult patients suffering from arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM) due to a PKP2 pathogenic variant, a condition that can lead to severe cardiac issues. This research is significant as it explores a novel genetic treatment for a rare and potentially life-threatening condition.

The intervention being tested is LX2020, a genetic therapy using an adeno-associated viral vector to deliver the human Plakophilin-2 (PKP2) gene. This therapy is designed to address the genetic root cause of ACM in affected patients, potentially offering a groundbreaking treatment option.

The study is interventional, with a sequential intervention model and no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants receive a single ascending dose of LX2020, starting at 2.0 x10^13 gc/kg, across multiple cohorts to assess its effects.

The study began on October 25, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion date is yet to be announced, with the last update submitted on January 22, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The market implications of this study are significant for Lexeo Therapeutics, as successful results could enhance the company’s stock performance and attract investor interest. The gene therapy market is competitive, with advancements potentially impacting industry dynamics and investor sentiment.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

