Lexaria Bioscience Begins Human Trials for Oral Liraglutide Alternative

Lexaria Bioscience has commenced dosing in its human study GLP-1-H25-5, which compares oral DehydraTECH-liraglutide to the injected Saxenda-branded liraglutide. This study aims to evaluate pharmacokinetics and safety in humans, building on previous rodent studies that showed significant weight and blood sugar reductions. The results could potentially position Lexaria’s oral formulation as a competitive alternative in the market currently dominated by injectable forms of liraglutide, such as those produced by Novo Nordisk.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, specializing in oral delivery technology through its patented DehydraTECH formulation. The company focuses on enhancing drug absorption into the bloodstream, reducing side effects, and improving delivery across the blood-brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed research laboratory and holds a strong intellectual property portfolio with numerous patents worldwide.

