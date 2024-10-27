Levima’s Profit Slump Raises Investor Caution

Legend Holdings Corporation Class H (HK:3396) has released an update.

Legend Holdings Corporation’s subsidiary, Levima Advanced Materials, reported a notable decline in net profit for Q3 2024, with a 52.05% decrease compared to the previous year. Despite a slight increase in revenue over nine months, the company experienced significant challenges, reflecting a 55.90% drop in net profit. Investors are advised to exercise caution as these figures highlight potential volatility.

For further insights into HK:3396 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.