Levenstein Eng Ltd Announces Land Sale in Tel Aviv

Levinstein Eng ( (IL:LEVI) ) has shared an announcement.
Levenstein Eng Ltd has announced the sale of land in Tel Aviv for an amount of 7,655,921. This transaction has led to a change in the company’s securities register due to the expiration of employee options, affecting Levenstein Options 06/23, with a decrease of 550 securities. The changes were reported on official regulatory websites.
More about Levinstein Eng
YTD Price Performance: -8.34%
Average Trading Volume: 3,536
Current Market Cap: ILS1.86B
