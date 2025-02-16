Levenstein Eng Ltd Announces Land Sale in Tel Aviv

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Levinstein Eng ( (IL:LEVI) ) has shared an announcement.

Levenstein Eng Ltd has announced the sale of land in Tel Aviv for an amount of 7,655,921. This transaction has led to a change in the company’s securities register due to the expiration of employee options, affecting Levenstein Options 06/23, with a decrease of 550 securities. The changes were reported on official regulatory websites.

More about Levinstein Eng

YTD Price Performance: -8.34%

Average Trading Volume: 3,536

Current Market Cap: ILS1.86B

